Good to see Omar Abdullah enjoying visit to Statue of Unity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed happiness over Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah enjoying his visit to Gujarat and said his visit to the Statue of Unity will inspire fellow Indians to travel to different parts of the country.

Abdullah was in Ahmedabad to attend a tourism event.

Modi said on X, "Kashmir to Kevadia! Good to see Shri Omar Abdullah Ji enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India." Earlier, Abdullah posted pictures of his morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade.

He said, "It's one of the nicest places I've been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed to run past the amazing Atal Foot Bridge."