Goods container catches fire in Thane; no person injured

Thane, May 6 (PTI) A container cabin caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district shortly after midnight on Monday, destroying decoration materials kept in it, civic officials said.

Advertisment

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The blaze erupted in the container carrying wedding decoration materials near Chuha bridge on Diva-Mumbra road at 12.42 am, he said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot.

The fire was put out by 2 am, the official said, adding that all the materials stored in the container were gutted.

A probe was on to find out the cause of the fire, he said. PTI COR GK