Goods train bogie catches fire near Bareilly Junction

Bareilly (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A bogie of a goods train travelling from Delhi to Assam suddenly caught fire near Bareilly Junction on Saturday, officials said.

Smoke was seen rising near the railway junction that caused panic among passengers and railway employees. People on the platform immediately alerted the station administration, and fire brigade personnel soon brought the blaze under control.

GRP Station House Officer Sushil Kumar Verma, along with police and RPF personnel, reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The fire brigade team also arrived and contained the fire.

Bareilly Junction Superintendent Bhanu Pratap Singh said the goods train was travelling from Delhi to Azara in Assam, and added that traffic was completely normal.

Acting swiftly upon receiving the information, the station manager ordered the last coach of the freight train to be detached from the rest of the train. Technical teams and railway staff reached the spot, moved the affected coach to a safe location, and brought the fire under control.

Senior Fireman Udit Raj said a fire had been reported in a bogie of the goods train on Saturday morning. Upon reaching the spot, the fire was contained.

He said various items, including paint, were stored in the compartment, increasing the risk of ignition. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

The fire has now been fully controlled.

SHO GRP Verma said a security check of the entire premises has been initiated. Train operations were affected for some time but later returned to normal. PTI COR NAV HIG