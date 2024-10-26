Goods train breaks into two after coupling malfunction in MP; issue resolved, says Rlys

Bhopal, Oct 26 (PTI) A goods train carrying coal broke into two after the coupling of one of the coaches got detached in West Central Railway's Jabalpur division in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official said.

The coupling is a chain and hook mechanism to attach two coaches or wagons of a train.

The incident took place between Katni and Bina stations, the official said.

"Traffic was not disrupted. The train was headed to Agra in Uttar Pradesh after loading coal from Singauli. The issue was fixed and the train has left for its destination," WCR chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

Another official said the locomotive and a few coaches moved more than 100 metres after the coupling broke and stopped only when the train manager contacted the driver via walkie-talkie. PTI LAL BNM