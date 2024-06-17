Goods train catches fire in UP's Sultanpur; no one hurt

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A bogie of goods train on way to Varanasi caught fire at the Sultanpur Railway Station here, an official said on Monday. No casualty was reported in the matter.

There was a commotion on the Varanasi-Lucknow track Sunday night when smoke was seen coming out of a bogie of a goods train, Sultanpur Railway junction Superintendent V K Gupta said.

The train, which was coming from Panipat in Haryana, was immediately stopped on the platform at Sultanpur Railway Station and fire brigade was called, which put out the fire.

The train was carrying coal.

Gupta said he was informed by the local staff that smoke was coming out of the 12th wagon from the engine.