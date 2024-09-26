Goods train derail near Bokaro; 15 trains diverted

Ranchi, Sept 26 (PTI) Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro affecting movement of trains, an official said on Thursday.

Fifteen trains have been diverted on the route, the official said.

"Two wagon of a goods trains carrying steel consignment derailed near Tupkadih station in Bokaro district last night at about 9 pm. We have diverted 15 trains including 14 Express trains," Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Adra division of South Eastern Railway, told PTI.

The goods train was carrying steel consignment from Bokaro Steel Plant and overturned on the main line between Tupkadih and Bokaro stations.

The incident occurred near the northern cabin yard of Tupkadih station and affected train movement on the Bokaro-Gomo section.

"One of the impacted lines has been rectified while work is underway to restore the other line to ensure smooth traffic, Narula said. PTI NAM RG