Goods train derailment at Amalner: Central Railway says it provided prompt help

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The Central Railway has said it extended prompt support for the restoration of rail services after a goods train derailed on Thursday afternoon at Amalner station in north Maharashtra, which falls under the Western Railway.

A Gandhinagar-bound goods train carrying coal derailed in Amalner Nandurbar-Surat section at 2.36 pm on Thursday. A locomotive and six wagons derailed, blocking the Nandurbar-Surat route, an important railway link connecting South Gujarat and north Maharashtra.

The Central Railway's Bhusaval division immediately mobilized its Accident Relief Train which departed for the sit at 3:06 pm, the CR said in a release here a day after the incident.

A dedicated breakdown team from the TRS (Traction Rolling Stock) department was also rushed to the site to assist with restoration efforts. Also, senior officers, including the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Technical) and Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer from Bhusaval Division, reached the spot to oversee the operations and coordinate restoration work, it added.