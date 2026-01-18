Goods train derailment delays passenger services in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) A minor derailment of a goods train in Pattambi on Sunday caused delays to several passenger trains, railway officials said.

A spokesperson for the Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division said the wheels of one bogie of the goods train derailed near Pallipuram station at around 11.30 am.

"By around 12.50 pm, the wheels were restored to the track and passenger train services resumed at about 1 pm," the spokesperson told PTI.

Members of railway passenger associations said four passenger trains scheduled to pass through Pallipuram station, located between Kuttippuram and Pattambi stations, were delayed by about an hour.

They also said two local trains were cancelled following the derailment and the resulting disruption to services. PTI TBA SSK