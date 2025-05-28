Goods train derails in Andhra Pradesh

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) A goods train derailed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday, officials said.

Twenty-five wagons of the train transporting iron ore derailed near Chimidipalli station on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line in Waltair division of the Bhubaneswar-headquartered East Coast Railway, they said.

The accident happened around 1.05 pm, affecting railway services, they said, adding that there was no report of any casualties.

A relief train has been sent to the spot to undertake restoration operations, and senior railway officials are also there to oversee the works, officials said.

Some passenger trains between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul have been diverted via Vizianagaram and Rayagada following the accident, they said. PTI AAM AAM SOM