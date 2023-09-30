Goods train derails in Raigad district of Maharashtra; operations on Panvel-Vasai route hit

Mumbai: A goods train derailed on Saturday afternoon in Maharashtra's Raigad district, disrupting operations on the Panvel-Vasai route, the Central Railway said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, as per the preliminary information.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Office (CPRO) Shivraj Manaspure said four wagons, including a brake van, of the freight train, headed to Vasai (in Palghar district) from Panvel (in Raigad district), derailed on the Panvel-Kalamboli section at around 3.05 pm.

"ART (Accident relief train) from Kalyan and Kurla stations is being sent to the accident site," Manaspure said, adding that a Road ART has been sent from Panvel to the accident site.

He said the restoration work will start soon.

After the incident, at least five passenger trains were detained at various spots on the Konkan-Mumbai route.

However, Navi Mumbai suburban services between the Panvel-CSMT section were unaffected as the incident occurred on the Panvel-Kalamboli railway line, which further leads to Mumbai and Vasai.

Notably, Railway authorities have planned a 38-hour mega block between Panvel and Belapur stations of Harbour and Trans-Harbour corridors beginning Saturday night for laying two new lines under the Dedicated Freight Corridor.