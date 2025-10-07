Goods train derails in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) A goods train derailed near Bikaner in Rajasthan on Tuesday, disrupting train traffic on the route.

No loss of life or property has been reported.

North Western Railway (NWR) chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran said the train was travelling from Bikaner to Jaisalmer when it derailed between Gajner and Kolayat stations in Bikaner division.

"The train was empty, and a total of 37 wagons went off the tracks. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or property," Kiran said.

Due to the derailment, rail traffic on the route was affected. The Lalgarh-Jaisalmer Express and Jaisalmer-Lalgarh Express were cancelled for Tuesday.

Additionally, the Jaipur-Jaisalmer Express operated only up to Bikaner, while the return service will run from Bikaner instead of Jaisalmer on October 8, officials said.

Restoration work on the affected section was underway, the NWR spokesperson added. PTI AG DV DV