Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 39 trains cancelled, 61 diverted

Hyderabad: A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 39 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

Twelve wagons of the good strain carrying steel coils and iron rods derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday night, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar told PTI.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The train was proceeding from Ballari in Karnataka towards Ghaziabad. It’s a triple line section and all the three lines got obstructed with damage to tracks, the official said.

Restoration works are underway and a temporary approach road was also being laid for deploying large cranes to the site, he said.

The SCR official said one line is expected to be given fit for traffic (for resuming train movement) by this evening and train movement on the remaining two lines is likely to start by tomorrow (Thursday).

Owing to derailment of the goods train, 39 passenger trains were cancelled, seven were partially cancelled and 61 were diverted, he said. Seven trains were rescheduled, he said. Few other trains were also regulated.

Long distance trains were not cancelled and they were diverted to another route, the official said adding trains running within SCR zone were cancelled.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior officials were supervising the restoration works.