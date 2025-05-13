Goods train derails in Thane district

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) A goods train derailed between Bhiwandi and Kharbav stations in Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, officials said, adding that nobody was injured.

A wagon of the Mangalore-Dagru (Panjab) train derailed at kilometre 59/12 around 6.32 pm.

Swapnil Nila, CPRO of Central Railway, said the derailment occurred in a non-suburban section, which didn't impact the operations of long-distance trains.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone,' he said.

The Vasai-Diva section, where the derailment occurred, is an important link between Western Railway, Central Railway, and Konkan Railway.

All northern and southern India-bound trains via the Konkan route pass through this section.