Goods train derails near Anuppur in MP; no casualty

Anuppur (MP), Sep 21 (PTI) Three wagons of a goods train jumped off the track in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, officials said on Sunday.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday near Kotma railway station, they said.

The route was restored for rail traffic in a couple of hours early on Sunday, the officials said.

The incident occurred about 100 metres off Kotma station while the freight train was heading towards Govinda siding for coal loading, South East Central Railway's (SECR) Bilaspur division publicity inspector Ambikesh Sahu said.

A railway team reached the site soon upon receiving information, he added.

"The cause of the derailment was being investigated by the railway administration, and further action will be taken based on the probe," Sahu said.

Traffic on the up and down lines was restored in two hours after the derailment, which took place around 11.30 pm, SECR Chief Public Relation Officer Vipul Suskar told PTI over the phone from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

The work of restoring the loop line was on, he added. PTI COR LAL GK