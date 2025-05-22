Goods train derails near Arakkonam

Chennai, May 22 (PTI) Two wagons of a goods train derailed at a railway yard near Arakkonam on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident, a senior railway official said.

The goods train was returning to the yard when it derailed. The freight loco pilot stopped the train and alerted the railway officials. Efforts were now on to restore the two wagons, the official added.

"The freight wagons were empty. There was however no disruption in the passenger train services as the minor accident occurred inside the yard. The restoration work will be completed soon," he said. PTI JSP ADB