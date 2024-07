Bhubaneswar: At least two wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station here on Friday, officials said.

The derailment took place at about 8.30 am, they said.

There was no report of any injury, the officials said, adding that railway teams have reached the site for restoration work.

The middle and up lines are unaffected as the wagons jumped the rail in the down line, they said.