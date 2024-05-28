Goods train derails near Mumbai

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Five wagons of a goods train derailed at Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, affecting the traffic of Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat, a railway spokesperson said here.

The incident took place around 5.10 pm and no casualties have been reported, said Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, Western Railway.

The train, carrying iron coils, was heading for Panvel, he said.

Efforts were on to restore the traffic on the affected line, Thakur added. PTI KK KRK