Goods train derails near Patna

Patna, July 12 (PTI) A goods train derailed near Patna on Friday, affecting rail traffic on the Fatuha-Islampur section, officials said.

The incident happened near Daniyawan station, about 40 km from Patna town, they said.

Six carriages of a goods train jumped the tracks in the afternoon, the East Central Railway said in a statement.

Nobody was injured in the accident, though the derailment led to the cancellation of at least five passenger trains, while the New Delhi-Islampur Magadh Express was short-terminated at Fatuha.

A couple of other long-distance trains were being run through alternative routes.

A self-propelled accident relief train reached the site for restoration works, officials said.