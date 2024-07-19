Goods train derails near Valsad in Gujarat

Mumbai, July 19 (PTI) A wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat on Friday but there were no reports anyone getting injured, a Western Railway official said.

The traffic on the route, however, was affected due to the incident that took place near Dungri station around 3 pm, he said.

The train was heading towards Surat.

The derailment on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad trunk route took place when Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was taking stock of railway safety and other issues at the Western Railway headquarters here. PTI KK KRK