Goods train derails on Kothavalasa-Kirandul line of ECoR

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (PTI) A goods train derailed on Sunday after a boulder rolled onto the railway tracks between Tyada and Chimidipalli railway stations of the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line in Andhra Pradesh, East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said.

The incident took place around 4 am when the Visakhapatnam-bound goods train was coming from Bacheli, he said.

Two axles of the locomotive got derailed in the incident, the official said.

Railway authorities rushed to site and restoration work was underway on a war-footing, he said, adding that train services are expected to be normalised by this evening.

The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train has been cancelled from both sides. PTI BBM BBM ACD