Goods train engine failure delays services at Kerala's Kalamassery

Kochi, Nov 28 (PTI) A goods train locomotive suffered a failure at Kalamassery yard on Friday afternoon during shunting operations, affecting the running times of several trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, Southern Railways said.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm, and restoration activities were immediately undertaken to ensure smooth movement of all train services, the railway statement said.

During the restoration work, services were permitted on a single line of the Ernakulam-Thrissur route, a Southern Railways official said.

"First, the Vande Bharat train was allowed to pass, and thereafter other trains were cleared on a priority basis," the official added.

Visuals shown on television indicated that the locomotive had slightly derailed from the track.

Services were restored on both tracks by around 5.30 pm, the official said.

However, some trains were delayed as a result of the incident, the railways added. PTI HMP SSK