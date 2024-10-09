Goods train hits cement object on railway track in Raebareli

Raebareli (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A goods train on its way to Kundanganj hit a cement sleeper placed on the Raebareli-Prayagraj railway section here, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11 pm Tuesday with a goods train, coming from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, between Lakshmanpur and Daryapur stations near Benikama.

The driver applied emergency brakes after seeing the construction part, but could not prevent the engine's cattle guard from hitting the object.

The sleeper section was later removed from the track and the train moved ahead.

The Railway Protection Force said a probe will be conducted in the matter.

On Sunday, a passenger train was briefly halted after the loco pilot saw a pile of soil dumped on the railway track near Raghuraj Singh Station in Raebareli. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN