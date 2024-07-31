Goods train wagon derails in Bengal's New Jalpaiguri

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) A wagon of a goods train derailed near Rangapani station in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri Rail Division on Wednesday, a senior official said.

There was no report of any injury or fatality, the North-East Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

The empty petroleum wagon, which was part of the goods train, was headed for Rangapani siding when it jumped the tracks at 11:45 am, NFR CPRO Sabyasachi De told PTI.

He said there was no disruption in railway traffic movement in the region.

Railway personnel cleared the tracks by promptly hauling the derailed wagon, De said.

The spot is not far from the site where three coaches of Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express had derailed on June 17 as a goods train collided with it, claiming 10 lives. PTI SUS SMY RBT