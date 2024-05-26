Goods train wagon derails in Jammu

Jammu, May 26 (PTI) A freight train wagon derailed near Jammu on Sunday, officials said and added there was no major disruption in rail traffic.

Advertisment

The mishap occurred at Sangar near Manwal on the outskirts of Jammu City around 3.30 pm when the goods train was moving from Jammu to Udhampur, they said.

There was no major disruption in services, the officials said.

A crane was rushed from Katra station to restore the affected track, they added.

An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause, the officials said. PTI TAS SZM