Goods train wagons derail in Belagavi, services disrupted

Belagavi: Two wagons of a goods train derailed while entering Belagavi Railway Station on Tuesday morning, disrupting train services on the route, railway authorities said.

No casualties or injuries were reported, they added.

The derailment occurred on the track opposite the Military Mahadev Temple on Congress Road in Belagavi. The goods train was heading towards Miraj in Maharashtra.

An accident relief train has been dispatched from Hubballli to the site to expedite restoration efforts, a statement issued by the South Western Railway said.

Necesssary arrangements have been made for the affected passengers at respective stations, it said.

"The SWR General Manager and other senior officers are closely monitoring the situation and restoration is under progress. Any change in train services will be further notified," the statement read.

Belagavi railway police visited the spot and are conducting an investigation.