Goods vehicle runs over woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman pedestrian was killed when a goods vehicle ran over her in Cottonpete area of Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

The deceased Anjadevi, a resident of Cottonpete area, was walking on the Mill Road in Bengaluru's Cottonpete along with another woman at around 5.30 pm on Friday when a speeding goods vehicle came from behind and ran over her. A CCTV camera has recorded the scene, police added.

Another woman who was accompanying the deceased had a miraculous escape with minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

After running over the woman, the goods vehicle rammed seven other vehicles. Four bikes and three cars got damaged in this, said the officer.

A case was registered at the Chamarajapete Traffic police station and the driver of the goods vehicle was arrested, police said.