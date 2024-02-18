Goods worth Rs 85.6 lakh stolen from shipping firm's premises in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case in connection with the theft of goods worth Rs 85.6 lakh from the premises of a shipping and logistics company in Uran, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a customs official, the Uran police have registered a case under sections 379 (theft) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Goods, including expensive eyewear, worth Rs 85.6 lakh stored in a container on the premises of Seabird Marine Services in Dronagiri were allegedly stolen on the intervening night of February 2 and 3, he said.

The container was seized on February 24, 2021, and kept on hold in the company’s premises, he said.

The police are investigating the theft, and no arrests have been made so far, the official said. PTI COR ARU