Google AI Hub at Vizag will boost digital economy: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the launch of the Google AI Hub at Visakhapatnam will be a powerful force in democractising technology.

"Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said the multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data centre infrastructure aligns with the government's vision to build a Viksit Bharat.

"It will be a powerful force in democratising technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India's place as a global technology leader," the prime minister said.

Modi was responding to a post by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who shared the company's plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

Pichai said the Visakhapatnam hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure.

Google will invest USD 15 billion over the next five years in setting up the AI hub in partnership with the Adani Group.