Google celebrates India's 76th R-Day with 'wildlife meets culture' doodle

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A snow leopard in a Ladakhi dress, a 'tiger' wearing a dhoti-kurta holding a traditional instrument and a few other animals and birds representing different regions of India and its diversity feature in a special doodle by internet giant Google to mark the 76th Republic Day.

The colourful artwork, which borrows an element of surrealism, depicts the six letters of 'GOOGLE' artistically woven into the theme, giving the appearance of a 'wildlife parade'.

India will showcase its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on the Kartavya Path here on Sunday as it completes 75 years as a Republic.

Sixteen tableaux from different states and Union Territories, and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard as part of the celebrations. The Madhya Pradesh tableau will depict the Project Cheetah and the Kuno National Park.

A description of the doodle on Google's website says, "This doodle celebrates India's 76th Republic Day, an occasion marked by national pride and unity." The artwork was illustrated by Pune-based guest artist Rohan Dahotre. The animals portrayed in the parade represent different regions of India, it says.

The doodle depicts a snow leopard wearing a traditional dress of the Ladakh region and walking on two feet while holding a ribbon in hand. Next to it, a tiger, again standing on two feet has been depicted, holding a musical instrument. A peacock in flight and an antelope in traditional attire walking with a ceremonial staff in hand are among the other animals portrayed walking in the doodle.

The annual Republic Day Parade, which is well attended and widely watched, covers several kilometres on the Kartavya Path to the India Gate. Attendees enjoy colorful, grand floats, and cultural performances from across the country, along with marches and formations by different contingents of the nation's armed forces.

"Republic Day holds great significance for India, as it unites people across the nation and ignites a sense of patriotism in every Indian. With its incredible diversity encompassing countless languages, cultures, traditions, and more - India feels like a vibrant world within itself," Dahotre is quoted as saying in the description of the doodle. PTI KND NSD NSD