Google Maps, Mappls to ease parking for visitors to Kartavya Path on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Those visiting Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day parade on January 26 will be guided to designated parking locations through Google Maps and Mappls, as Delhi Traffic Police has collaborated with the navigation platforms to ease vehicular movement.

Invited guests and ticket holders can use Google Maps or Mappls to get real-time navigation details, including the appropriate routes to Kartavya Path and the exact location of their allotted parking areas, a senior police officer said.

The facility will not be limited to Republic Day alone and will also be available during the Beating Retreat ceremony scheduled to be held on January 29, he said.

"This initiative will help visitors reach their designated parking areas without inconvenience and reduce congestion on key routes," he added.

The defence ministry has also shared animated videos on its website related to parking arrangements to assist visitors, the officer said.

A QR code-based parking system has been introduced to assist spectators arriving by vehicles. The system covers 22 designated parking lots and is aimed at accommodating nearly 8,000 vehicles.

Under the arrangement, parking pass holders can scan QR codes printed on their passes to access real-time directions to parking lots closest to their seating enclosures.

Around 77,000 passes are issued to spectators for the Republic Day parade every year, of which about 8,000 are designated for those arriving by vehicles.