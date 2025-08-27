Google Maps misroute leads to tragedy, 3 killed as family van swept away in river

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) In a tragic accident, three people were killed, and a child went missing in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, after Google Maps allegedly led the driver of a van onto a closed bridge, which then led to the vehicle being swept away by the strong currents of the Banas river, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a family was returning from a religious trip to Bhilwara and attempted to cross a closed culvert over the river.

The driver, relying on Google Maps for directions, unknowingly guided the van onto the Somi-Upreda Bridge, which had been closed for several months. As the van entered the bridge, it became stuck and was quickly pulled into the river's strong currents, the police stated.

Four people died, while five managed to save their lives by sitting on the roof of the van. All routes for crossing the river were closed due to the surge in the Banas River. However, the driver crossed one of the closed bridges, and the family made its way to the Somi-Upreda bridge, which had been closed for a few months, according to Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Manish Tripathi.

"The people in the van broke the window and climbed on its roof. One of them called his relative, who then informed the police. Station-in-charge, Rashmi Devendra Singh, quickly arrived at the scene and arranged for a boat. It was difficult to reach the family in the dark, but the police and locals did a great job and managed to reach the car," the SP added.

The officer further mentioned that family members signalled the rescue teams with their mobile torch; however, by the time the police reached the stranded family, two women and two children had been swept away. In total, five people were rescued.

The bodies of two women and a child have been recovered, and the search for the body of another child is underway. The deceased have been identified as Chanda (21), her daughter, Rutvi (6), Mamta (25) and her daughter, Khushi (4).

In a separate incident in the Jalore district, six young men were swept away by the Sukdi river on Tuesday evening. According to police, three bodies have been recovered, and search efforts for the remaining three individuals are ongoing.

The group travelled to the river in a jeep. Their vehicle, along with their clothes and other personal belongings, was found on the banks of the river by locals. PTI AG SMV MPL MPL