Goon rapes minor girl, singes her with cigarette butts in Akola city of Maharashtra; held

Akola, Nov 20 (PTI) A 29-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, singed her with cigarette butts and tonsured her head in Akola city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The accused, Ganesh Kumre, has been harassing the girl for the last two years, an officer said.

"Kumre is a local goon in Khadan area. He sexually assaulted the girl on November 15 and 16, tortured her with cigarette butts and also cut her hair," the officer said quoting the First Information Report.

Taking serious note of the ghastly crime, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio, has assured strict action.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Monday, he said that the guilty will not be spared and that orders have been given to launch an inquiry into the incident.

According to the Akola Police, the victim's father works as a labourer.

"Kumre has a criminal background. He has been harassing the girl for the last two years," the official said.

Notably, the incident of sexual assault came to light after November 16 when local people approached the police against Kumre.

A case was registered under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 376 (Punishment for rape), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and on charges of causing hurt with dangerous weapons among others of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a police official said.

Kumre was arrested on November 18. He was remanded in police custody till November 21, he said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR CLS NSK