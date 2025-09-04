'Goonda Tax' was a legacy of SP govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, Sep 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government, alleging that "entrepreneurs were exploited" and "goonda tax was rampant" during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

But the situation has changed, said Adityanath, who assumed the post in 2017.

He made the remarks as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for investment and development projects worth Rs 2,251 crore in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) region.

The projects included the 'bhoomi pujan' of multinational company Coca-Cola's bottling plant and the inauguration of a new unit of Technoplast, the country's leading plastic product packaging company.

Addressing the gathering at GIDA's Plastic Park, Adityanath recalled that investment in Gorakhpur, eastern UP and the state as a whole was a dream before 2017.

"Today, due to the commitment of the double-engine government, opportunities for development, investment and employment are expanding rapidly," he said.

"When security is ensured, investment follows. Investment creates jobs, which in turn bring prosperity, and prosperity paves the way for happiness. Our government is ensuring prosperity through security," he added.

Without naming the SP directly, he accused the previous government of dividing society on caste lines, pushing the state into riots and undermining people's security.

He said such politics of appeasement ignored the dignity of women and destroyed the state's social fabric.

"Those who failed to bring development when they had power cannot be expected to do so in the future either," he added.

"During the SP government, entrepreneurs were exploited and goonda tax was rampant. Today, no one dares to do this. If anyone tries, they will find Yamraj waiting at the next crossing," the chief minister said.

He contrasted that with the present scenario, in which, he said, Uttar Pradesh is attracting some of the best investments from across the country and the world, leading to 60 lakh jobs in the private sector.

The CM said their effort is to make sure that no youth of Uttar Pradesh has to seek employment outside the state.

He also announced the establishment of an employment zone in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 100 acres in every district.

These zones will provide training and employment opportunities tailored to the interests of the youth, creating an industrial ecosystem across the state, he added.

The chief minister also condemned the recent incident in Bihar, in which the Congress and RJD leaders allegedly used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

"This reflects the lowest level of politics. As we prepare to celebrate Sharadiya Navratri and worship Mother Power, we must remember the words of the Durga Saptashati -- that a son may be bad, but a mother is never bad. Insulting the prime minister's mother is an insult to 140 crore Indians and to every mother. New India will never accept such disgrace," he said.

Adityanath also intensified his attack on the Opposition and said, "Whenever the Opposition wins elections through EVMs, the BJP accepts the verdict gracefully; however, when the BJP wins, they start blaming EVMs and voter lists. Sweet talk and bitter spit will not work." "The INDI alliance survives only on the politics of appeasement," he remarked.

Referring to discussions held in the Vidhan Mandal (Legislative Council on August 13-14, Adityanath highlighted the marathon 25-hour session dedicated to Vision @2047.

He informed that over 300 intellectuals will soon visit every district to raise awareness. At the same time, common citizens too can contribute their ideas through a special QR code linked to the vision document for Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about GIDA's progress, the chief minister announced that the new investment projects will generate over 15,000 jobs, enabling youth to find employment closer to home.

The industrial plots already allotted will attract investments worth Rs 5,903 crore and create around 10,000 jobs. He noted how GIDA, once confined to Sahjanwa, has now expanded up to Dhuriyapar via Piprauli.

At the ceremony, the chief minister performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of Coca-Cola's Amrit Bottlers plant in Sector 27, spread across 40 acres with an investment of Rs 700 crore. This facility will create around 1,200 jobs.

In its first phase, it will instal a production line capable of producing 3,000 bottles per day, manufacturing Coca-Cola's popular brands such as Thums Up, Fanta, Sprite, Maaza, and Kinley, according to an official statement.

Alongside, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone of three new units worth Rs 640 crore -- APL Apollo Tubes Limited, Greentech Bharat Private Limited (SLMG Group) and Kapila Agro Industries -- expected to employ another 1,200 people once operational.

In addition, CM Yogi inaugurated three units in the state's first Plastic Park at GIDA, including Technoplast Packaging Private Limited, which alone invested Rs 96 crore and has already provided jobs to 250 people.

Omflex Industries Private Limited (Rs 17 crore) and Gajanan Poly Plast (Rs 7 crore) were also inaugurated. The CM said that with these developments, plastic products from Gorakhpur will now be supplied across the country.