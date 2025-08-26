Annamalai accuses DMK of promoting ‘goondaism’, shares video of party rep assaulting man

Chennai: BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday alleged that goondaism is "DMK’s political culture" and released a video clip of a DMK elected representative purportedly assaulting a person who objected to fixing a party banner in front of his residence.

The former Tamil Nadu BJP president shared a 1.02-minute video clip of the alleged assault on his 'X' handle.

"Goondagiri of DMK in full public display. DMK Tiruvarur ward councillor Purushothaman and his gang attacked a person for objecting to the placement of a banner in front of his residence. From Ministers to councillors, goondaism is DMK’s political culture. Your party that thrives on thuggery and violence cannot hide behind staged apologies, Thiru @mkstalin," he said in the post, tagging DMK president and TN Chief Minister Stalin.

There was no immediate response from the ruling party on the matter.