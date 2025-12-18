'Goondaraj': Agri Minister Chouhan slams Oppn behaviour during passage of G RAM G Bill

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday slammed the opposition for its "disgraceful" behaviour in Parliament during the debate on the rural employment guarantee bill and equated the acts of Congress and INDI block MPs with 'goondaraj'.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP HQs, hours after Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following uproar, Chouhan asked why the opposition was objecting to the name of the legislation -- The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.

"What was the fuss about the name of the Bill? The opposition is only concerned about the name but we are more focused on the work.

"I strongly condemn the disgraceful behaviour of the Congress and INDI block MPs in Parliament. Through their behaviour, the opposition disgraced the democracy, tore parliamentary traditions to shreds and turned democracy into 'goondaraj'," he said.

The opposition members had protested in Parliament for the "removal" of the original name of the law -- Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005.

The minister also asked would Bapu accept this kind of "disgraceful" behaviour of the opposition standing atop desks in Parliament. PTI PK ACB ACB KSS KSS