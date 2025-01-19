'Goons' involved in 'attack' on Kejriwal, claims AAP; fake narrative, says BJP

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The AAP and the BJP indulged in a blame game on Sunday, with the former claiming that the "attackers" involved in an alleged assault on party supremo Arvind Kejriwal were "criminals" and the saffron party asserting that three Dalit men were injured after being hit by Kejriwal's vehicle and they are now being labelled as "goons".

A day after the alleged attack, Kejriwal said his life is dedicated to the country, while complaining that Delhi has never witnessed such poll campaigning when a "murderous attack" was attempted on a former chief minister.

"This is their way of campaigning because they are badly losing (the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls)," the AAP national convenor said, targeting the BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contests elections by "orchestrating deadly attacks, while I fight on the basis of work and people's welfare", he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Kejriwal's vehicle was attacked by "goons" of Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate in the February 5 polls from New Delhi, while he was campaigning in the constituency on Saturday.

Verma claimed at a press conference that three men belonging to the "Valmiki" community were injured after being hit by Kejriwal's vehicle, when they tried to ask him questions over jobs and issues related to the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal, Verma and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit are involved in a triangular poll contest in the New Delhi constituency.

Verma also claimed that the three Dalit men were earlier associated with the AAP and are now being called "goons" because they tried to ask questions to Kejriwal.

Verma presented a video clip and a poster purportedly featuring the men at a programme to felicitate Kejriwal and congratulating him on his election victory.

In a statement, the AAP alleged that a "sinister conspiracy" behind the "deadly attack" on Kejriwal was exposed by video evidence and photographs that establish the "close ties of the attackers" to Verma.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack.

"Those who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases, including of robbery and attempt to murder, against them," she claimed.

Despite ample evidence, the Election Commission (EC) is silent and no action has so far been taken against the assailants, she said.

Showing a video clip purportedly of the incident, Atishi claimed that one Shanky, seen in the clip, was also seen in photos with Verma.

She said the three "attackers, Shanky, Rohit and Sumit", had criminal cases registered against them at various police stations.

"These facts leave no doubt that the individuals who attacked Arvind Kejriwal were not mere BJP workers but hardened criminals. With charges of dacoity, murder and culpable homicide against them, it is evident that the BJP, gripped by the fear of losing the (upcoming) election, has stooped to deploying such criminals to take Arvind Kejriwal's life," she alleged.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused police of being "complicit" with the "goons" and said otherwise, they would have been arrested by now.

Verma claimed that Kejriwal is baffled and restless as he has not fulfilled any of the 10 promises he had made to the people of Delhi before the 2020 Assembly polls, adding that now, women and youngsters are asking him questions.

"A vehicle in which Kejriwal himself was sitting hit three local men, but the AAP is creating a fake narrative of an attack on him," the BJP leader charged.

He said he has submitted a complaint to the EC and given video clips as evidence to police.

"Kejriwal is saying that the people of the constituency are goons. The three men hit by Kejriwal's vehicle at his instance were also local voters who wanted to ask him about jobs," Verma said.

Kejriwal has once again demonstrated his "dictatorial mindset and insensitivity" towards the Dalit community, he alleged.

"These are the same men who were his supporters once and worked tirelessly for his party. However, when they dared to question his 10 years of misgovernance, they were targeted and labelled as goons by the AAP," Verma said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5 and the results are set to be declared on February 8. PTI VIT RC