Goons, mafia thrived under SP rule: UP Deputy CM Pathak

Bareilly (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Sunday targeted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that whenever his party came to power in the state, “jungle raj” prevailed and criminals flourished.

Pathak also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Rahul Gandhi himself does not know where he stands and what he wants to do. People can understand the situation from this itself.” Taking a swipe at Yadav for questioning police encounters, Pathak said, “Whenever Akhilesh Yadav was in power, goons and mafia thrived. But after our government came to power, criminals were forced to flee the state. Whenever his party came to power in the state, 'jungle raj' prevailed and criminals flourished. ” The deputy chief minister was addressing a gathering at the “Namo Youth Run” organised under the aegis of BJP Yuva Morcha in Bareilly. He flagged off the marathon as the chief guest.

Highlighting the ongoing ‘Seva Pakhwada’ being observed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday till Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Pathak said youth across the country are participating in large numbers in activities like the marathon.

He added that several welfare activities are being carried out under the campaign, benefitting people directly. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV