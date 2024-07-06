Gopabandhu Das's contribution to social service unforgettable: Murmu

Bhubaneswar, Jul 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das's contribution to social service, literature, education, and journalism was unforgettable.

She was delivering an address at a programme on the 96th death anniversary of Das here.

"It doesn't matter how long a person lives, rather, what is important is the kind of life he or she lives. That is, the reputation of a person is evaluated based only on his or her contribution to society and country," she said.

"It is amazing to think about the number of good deeds Pandit Gopabandhu Das did in his short lifespan," she added.

Murmu said Das knew very well that no society or nation can progress without proper education and that was why, he established Muktakash School, also known as Van Vidyalaya, at Satyabadi in Puri district.

"His approach of introducing students to nature right from the beginning is very important. Pandit Gopabandhu emphasised on holistic development of students through Van Vidyalaya," she said.

Murmu said Das started publishing the Samaj newspaper in 1919 and through it, he spread the message of Independence.

"He also raised the problems of the people through this newspaper. His editorials in the newspaper have enriched Odia literature.

Das believed in nationalism and democratic values. His poetries and prose give the message of patriotism and the welfare of the world. He was dedicated to Odia pride as well as Indian nationalism," she said.

Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the programme. PTI BBM BBM SOM