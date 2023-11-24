Gopal Nag, Rajkumar elected mayor, deputy mayor of HP's Palampur

Dharamshala, Nov 24 (PTI) Councillors Gopal Nag and Rajkumar were on Friday elected unopposed the mayor and deputy mayor of the Palampur Municipal Corporation.

Advertisment

Nag is the councillor from ward number 6, while Rajkumar is from ward number 1.

Nag had left the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress in 2021.

Only one nomination paper each was filed for posts of the mayor and the deputy mayor.

Advertisment

Councillors of all 15 wards were present during the elections.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kangra Saurav Jassal, the authorised officer for the election, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Nag and Rajkumar.

All councillors deserve congratulations for their unanimous selection for the posts of the mayor and the deputy mayor, said Kishori Lal, observer for the corporation elections and chief parliamentary secretary, agriculture, animal husbandry, rural development and panchayati raj.

Palampur MLA Ashish Butel too congratulated the newly-elected mayor and deputy mayor.

Butel said the series of victories that has started from the Palampur Municipal Corporation will continue in Mandi, Dharamshala, and Solan as well. PTI COR AS AS VN VN