Gopal Rai holds review meeting on expediting development work in Delhi's villages

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting with 41 MLAs on Wednesday for expediting development work in the national capital's villages.

Officials of the development and irrigation and flood control departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were also present at the meeting, a statement said.

This year, the government has allocated about Rs 900 crore for the development of Delhi's villages, it said.

Following the meeting, Rai ordered officials of the irrigation and flood control department and the MCD to complete the pending proposals and projects related to development work in these villages.

The Delhi Village Development Board was formed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure development in the villages. Its main objective is to ensure all kinds of basic amenities in the villages, Rai said.

"In order to expedite the development work, today a meeting was held with MLAs and officers of the development department, MCD and the irrigation and flood control department. The ongoing and unfinished projects were discussed at the meeting," he added.

The officers of the departments concerned presented the status report of the proposals related to village development received from each MLA. To ensure development in the villages, the proposals approved by the board in its last meeting were reviewed for expeditious execution of the projects. If there is any obstruction even after this, a special camp will be organised with the departments concerned on June 27-28, Rai said. PTI NIT SLB SZM