Gopal Rai inaugurates spraying of bio-decomposer mixture for decomposing stubble

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated the spraying of a bio-decomposer mixture to avoid stubble burning in the national capital aiming to reduce pollution levels during winter, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

The spraying was started from Palla village of Narela Assembly constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Delhi government will spray bio de-composer on more than 5,000 acres of farmland to get rid of winter pollution.

Eleven teams have been formed to spray bio de-composer.

Taking to social media platform X, the AAP said, "Another effective step of AAP government to reduce pollution in winter. Today minister @AapKaGopalRai inaugurated the spraying of bio de-composer mixture for decomposing stubble.

"This year, the Delhi government will spray bio de-composer on more than 5,000 acres of farmland to combat pollution during the winter."