Gopal Rai sanctions 480 new schemes worth Rs 411 crores

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai chaired the village development board meeting at the Delhi secretariat here on Wednesday and sanctioned 480 new schemes worth Rs 411 crores for important projects, including roads and drainage systems, a statement said.

The works of village development project includes construction of link roads and village roads in the villages of Delhi, development of ponds/water bodies, development of parks, crematoriums, sports grounds, gymnasiums, and libraries in the village, construction of drainage facilities, and construction, repair and maintenance of choupals, barat ghar, community centre and other need-based works.

During the board meeting, all officers were instructed to complete the village development projects within the stipulated time frame. This year a budget of Rs 900 crores has been allocated by the government for development of the villages of Delhi, it said.

During this, the board members also raised the issue of pending and new proposals for development projects, the statement said.

"To ensure development in the villages of Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi Village Development Board. In today's meeting, 480 new projects worth Rs 411 crores have been approved for the development of the villages of Delhi, to provide better amenities in all the villages," Rai said.

"Moreover, the officers of all the departments have been instructed to complete the project files related to rural development within the time limit," he added.

Rai said the government is "dedicated to furnishing fundamental amenities to the inhabitants of Delhi residing in metropolitan and rural areas".

"These village development works will be done through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other government departments," he added. PTI NIT AS AS