Gopal Rai seeks report from environment dept on Ghazipur landfill fire, action plan

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Delhi government Monday directed its environment department to submit a detailed report on the causes of fire at the Ghazipur landfill site and the action plan to prevent similar incidents at such sites in the summer season.

The order issued by Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai directed the principal secretary of environment and forests to submit the report within 48 hours.

An incident of massive landfill fire has been reported from the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday evening, adversely affecting nearby areas, the order read.

Rai, who holds the environment portfolio, directed that the report should cover all aspects related to the cause of the fire and immediate steps taken by various agencies to counter it.

"During the previous years, such fire incidents were also reported and after visiting the sites, I have issued various directions to prevent such incidents in future.

"Subsequently, the department issued some guidelines to various agencies involved to prevent and combat such incidents. A report be collected from all concerned regarding the compliance of such guidelines by all concerned agencies," the order said.

It also sought details on the action plan of the department to prevent such incidents at all landfill sites in Delhi during the summer season.

"Meanwhile, all-round efforts be taken to control and douse the fire to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the nearby vicinity to safeguard people's health," it said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the landfill witnessed a big fire Sunday evening due to the gases produced in the massive mountain of waste.

Hours after the incident, the police registered an FIR against unknown persons.

According to police, a case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) has been registered at Ghazipur police station and a probe has begun. PTI SLB IJT