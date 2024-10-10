Gopal Rai urges centre to expedite cloud seeding to combat air pollution

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the centre to convene an urgent meeting with key stakeholders to expedite approvals for cloud seeding, an emergency measure aimed at reducing the anticipated winter pollution spike in the capital. In a letter sent to the Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday, Rai highlighted the critical need for timely action before air pollution levels, particularly after Diwali, escalate to 'hazardous'.

He stressed on the importance of coordinating with various agencies to secure the necessary clearances for effective deployment of cloud seeding technology.

"We have already experienced a delay of approximately one month in the efforts for cloud seeding in Delhi, and with air quality likely to deteriorate to 'hazardous' levels by early November, I once again request you to immediately convene meetings with all relevant stakeholders,” he wrote.

The Delhi Government had explored cloud seeding as a pollution mitigation strategy last year, with IIT Kanpur presenting the potential benefits of the process. However, implementation was stalled due to delays in obtaining essential approvals from central agencies.

Cloud seeding involves artificially inducing rain to cleanse the air of pollutants and it has been proposed as a temporary solution to Delhi’s persistent smog issues, according to the letter.

“We are prepared to take up cloud seeding to combat air pollution, but we need clearances from central departments to proceed,” Rai asserted, urging the union environment minister to facilitate an all-stakeholder meeting to fast-track the approval process.

