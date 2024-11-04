Gopal Shetty, Madhurima Raje withdraw, Sarwankar stays put

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty and royal scion Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati of Congress were among the prominent candidates for Maharashtra assembly election who pulled out of the race on the last day of withdrawal of nominations.

However, braving pressure from his party leadership to withdraw, Sada Sarvankar, the Shiv Sena candidate from the Mahim assembly constituency in Mumbai, failed to pull out and is now pitted against Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

BJP’s Gopal Shetty withdrew his nomination as an independent candidate from Borivali and announced he will support the party’s official nominee Sanjay Upadhyay from the seat.

Mukhtar Shaikh of Congress withdrew from the Kasba Peth assembly constituency in Pune and announced his support to the party’s official candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

Congress candidate Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati withdrew her nomination from Kolhapur North, minutes before the deadline to withdraw the election papers.

Voting will take place in 288 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in a single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23. PTI VT VT