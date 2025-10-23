Gopi calls for ''well-educated'' education minister for Kerala, Sivankutty fires back

Idukki/Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi made a sharp comment about Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty during his "Kalunk Sabha" outreach programme in Vattavada in Idukki district on Thursday.

"Let a well-educated education minister come," Gopi said, responding to locals who had demanded an English-medium school in the area.

Without naming Sivankutty, he added that the current state General Education Minister, who often criticises him, should not be expected to deliver such facilities.

Gopi's remark quickly attracted public attention, prompting a response from Sivankutty on social media.

Sarcastically referring to Gopi as "Kalunk Thampuran" -- colloquial words implying Gopi is like a lord of Kalunk-- Sivankutty said the state had not received even the usefulness of a pin from the Union minister.

Taking a dig at Gopi for his Kalunk Sabha outreach programme, he alleged that "Kalunkism" was his ideology. The term "Kalunk Sabha" comes from the Malayalam word 'kalunk', meaning culvert. The name refers to the unusual setting of the programme, as Gopi held the meeting while sitting on a culvert. PTI TGB TGB ADB