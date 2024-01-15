Gopinath Munde's photo goes missing from Mahayuti rally banner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) BJP MP Pritam Munde has objected to her late father and BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde's photo not finding a place on the banner at a Mahayuti rally. Addressing a joint rally of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) on Sunday, Pritam said any programme without the photo of Gopinath Munde will not be welcomed in her constituency of Beed.

"Even 10 years after Gopinath Munde's death, his name is indispensable in state politics. His photo was not part of the protocol at this event which is not acceptable. I don't think anyone will object to photos of Gopinath Munde and Pankaja Munde," she said.

Pritam indirectly staked a claim to the Beed LS constituency for upcoming elections, claiming that allies have declared her name and she respects them. "If they say I am the candidate then it's alright," she added. PTI AW NSK