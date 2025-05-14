'Gopniya sainik' shoots himself dead at police camp in Sukma

Sukma: A 'gopniya sainik' allegedly committed suicide at a police camp in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Sukma district on Wednesday, police said.

Gopniya sainik or secret troopers are recruited by the police from among local youth for intelligence gathering and to assist them in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar region.

The incident took place around 9.30 am in Bhandaripara police camp where the deceased, identified as Sodhi Somda, was posted, a senior official said here.

As per the preliminary information, he took the service rifle of a policeman and shot himself.

He was rushed to the district hospital in Sukma where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that investigation was underway.