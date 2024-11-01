Gorakhnath temple lit up to remember martyrs, Adityanath lights first lamp

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A day after Diwali, the Gorakhnath temple here was lit up in memory of martyrs on Friday. The first lamp in the Bheem Sarovar area of the temple was lit by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister later paid an emotional tribute to the martyrs by putting flowers on their pictures on the Muktakashi stage, according to a press statement.

The Gorakhnath temple complex hosted the 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' programme on Friday evening. The atmosphere was radiant with the glow of 11,000 earthen lamps as Adityanath ceremoniously inaugurated the event.

He lit lamps near Bheem Sarovar and respectfully placed flowers on the portraits of martyrs adorning the Muktakashi platform. This programme was organised by an association of Bhojpuri community.

A cultural programme was held featuring performances of patriotic songs and dances on the Muktakashi stage within the temple complex. PTI CDN KSS KSS