Gorakhpur gets fifth Kalyan Mandapam; five more to come: UP CM

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the fifth Kalyan Mandapam in the city and said such low-cost community halls can be a good alternative to marriage halls or expensive hotels.

At a public meeting after the inauguration, the chief minister further said Gorakhpur has emerged as a model of development, asserting that the state is rapidly moving ahead on the path of progress.

The Kalyan Mandapam, constructed by the Gorakhpur Development Authority at a cost of Rs 2.47 crore, has been funded largely through the chief minister's MLA development fund. Adityanath said he contributed Rs 2 crore from his quota for the project.

Explaining the need for Kalyan Mandapams, the chief minister said 15 to 20 years ago, wedding festivities were often organised on roads with temporary tents, when traffic and population density were low.

"Today, both hosts and guests require proper venues that do not inconvenience anyone. Not everyone can afford expensive hotels or marriage halls. Kalyan Mandapams provide facilities similar to hotels at minimal user charges," he said, adding that their utility increases on days when thousands of marriages take place simultaneously.

Yogi said five Kalyan Mandapams have been completed in the city, and five more are under-construction in Jungle Beni Madhav, Basharatpur, Nakaha Number Two, Mahadev Jharkhandi and Semra.

Funds from the municipal corporation, development authority and allocations of councillors, the mayor, MLAs and MPs are also being utilised for civic works, he said, adding that such facilities will benefit the poor and generate employment.

According to a press statement, addressing a public gathering here, the chief minister said, "Today, Gorakhpur reflects how development takes place. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is proving how development should be carried out. Today, Gorakhpur has everything, and so does Uttar Pradesh." He further said development works are being undertaken at every level and that both the central and state budgets include numerous schemes for youth, women and all sections of society.

As these schemes are implemented, their benefits will reach people across the state, including residents of Gorakhpur, he added.

The chief minister said housing facilities are being provided to all sections of society. In Rapti Nagar Extension, a sports complex along with housing for various income groups is being developed, and similar projects are underway in other areas, including a large housing scheme near Maniram, he added.

Before the public meeting, Yogi inaugurated the Kalyan Mandapam by cutting the ribbon and inspected its facilities. He also distributed allotment certificates to 10 beneficiaries from LIG and EWS categories under the Rapti Nagar Extension Sports City Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said the state government has presented a historic budget for the welfare of all sections and that Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. PTI CDN PRK PRK